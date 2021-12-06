Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.40

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €55.40 ($62.25) and last traded at €55.20 ($62.02), with a volume of 41472 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.00 ($62.92).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.09) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €75.62 ($84.97).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The stock has a market cap of $560.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

