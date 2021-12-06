Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

