Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,334 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNEU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 265,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Dune Acquisition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 526,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Dune Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.