DXdao 1-Day Volume Hits $182,418.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $751.10 or 0.01554605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $37.04 million and $182,418.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00319228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009898 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.