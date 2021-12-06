Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.