Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile
