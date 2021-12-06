Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

DYNT remained flat at $$1.05 on Monday. 166,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,287. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.