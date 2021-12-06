easyJet (ESYJY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY):

12/2/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/26/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/15/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

11/15/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

10/29/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – easyJet is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $7.41. 17,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. easyJet plc has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

