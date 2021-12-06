Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.