Edgeware (EDG) Price Down 33.2% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and $3.54 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,567,978,635 coins and its circulating supply is 5,905,350,953 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

