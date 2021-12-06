Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

