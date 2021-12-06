Efinity Price Hits $1.40 (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.38 or 0.08466197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,675.41 or 0.99672436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00076671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

