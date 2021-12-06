Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

