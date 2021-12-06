Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $10,156.60 and approximately $95.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00079889 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

