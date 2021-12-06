Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after buying an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,836,000 after buying an additional 346,833 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. 14,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.