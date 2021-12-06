Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 25,165 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPE opened at $47.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

