Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 899 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.72 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

