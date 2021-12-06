Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $112.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $91.54 and a twelve month high of $118.49.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

