Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

CARR stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

