Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in UGI by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $43.11 on Monday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.