Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 69,398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $63.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

