Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.43.

NYSE:EDR traded up 0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 30.09. 3,029,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,285. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

