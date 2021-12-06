Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENFN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

In other news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.