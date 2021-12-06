Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.75) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.81 ($17.77).

Shares of ENGI stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €12.98 ($14.58). The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.31 and its 200 day moving average is €12.07.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

