Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$95.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.78. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$70.25 and a one year high of C$96.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

