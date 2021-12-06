Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €45.00 ($51.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €44.00 ($50.00).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.74.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

