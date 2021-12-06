Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 15,256 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. DocuSign makes up about 1.1% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $132.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day moving average is $268.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.