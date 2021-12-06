Essex LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

