Essex LLC Buys Shares of 72,801 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.62 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

