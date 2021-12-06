Essex LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $80.53 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

