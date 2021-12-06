Essex LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

