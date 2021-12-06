Essex LLC Invests $3.53 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $150.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

