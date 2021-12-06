Essex LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

