Essex LLC Purchases Shares of 170,583 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $38.34 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

