Essex LLC Purchases Shares of 20,550 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $107.10 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

