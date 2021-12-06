Essex LLC Takes $4.82 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $159.24 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $470.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

