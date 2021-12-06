EUNO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 30% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $27.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00444704 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 395.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,390,954,425 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

