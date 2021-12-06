Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

