Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,060 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 67.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

