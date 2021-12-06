Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

NYSE CWT opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

