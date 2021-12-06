Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,619 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of M stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

