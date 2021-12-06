Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

