Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $714,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR opened at $223.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

