Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $810,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

