Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 236,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 242,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.