Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 910.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

RE stock opened at $262.47 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

