Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Purchases $25,020.00 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Thomas D. Hyde acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evergy stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

