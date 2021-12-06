Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cable One by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $30,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,814.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,794.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,876.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,377. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.