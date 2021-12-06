Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 14,087 Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 98.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 64,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hawkins by 94.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

