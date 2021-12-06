Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $507,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International stock opened at $107.65 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

