Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $487,000 in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

